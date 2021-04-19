Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RPAI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

