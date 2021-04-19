Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $37.36 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 71,661 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $37,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,918,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

NYSE APTV opened at $141.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $56.04 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.07 and its 200 day moving average is $128.74.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

