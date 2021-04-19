Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $40.59 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 156.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,186 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Marriott International worth $40,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $148.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.65. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

