Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $67.57 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,787 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $67,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,623,000 after buying an additional 37,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,238,000 after buying an additional 88,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,977,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,588,000 after buying an additional 85,988 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.09.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $100.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.20. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $101.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

