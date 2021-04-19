Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Eaton worth $60,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $141.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.95. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $143.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.