Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.80.

RCKT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,806,000 after buying an additional 1,120,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,802,000 after purchasing an additional 93,525 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after buying an additional 1,199,043 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 258,647 shares during the period.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $43.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). Analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.