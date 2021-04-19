Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Acquires 1,797 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 8.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 245.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,989. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.25 and a 52-week high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.