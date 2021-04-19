Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Acquires 21,520 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 513,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises approximately 1.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $21,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.43. 20,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,877. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

