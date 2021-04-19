Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 56,658 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,658 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 68.0% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 150,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.79. The stock had a trading volume of 57,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,340. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.04 and its 200 day moving average is $140.01. The stock has a market cap of $198.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.