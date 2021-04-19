Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $425.46. 533,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $304.55 and a 12-month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.78.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

