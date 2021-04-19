Roth Financial Partners LLC Has $26.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 22.1% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $418.10 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $272.92 and a 12-month high of $419.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

