Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 604 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CONE. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

CONE stock opened at $72.57 on Monday. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

