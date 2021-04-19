Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.46 Million Stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,995 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $82.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $82.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $687,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

