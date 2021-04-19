Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.11% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,926,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Shares of SWM stock opened at $49.74 on Monday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.