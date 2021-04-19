Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $342.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $203.63 and a 52-week high of $342.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.