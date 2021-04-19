Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EPD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.77.

EPD opened at $22.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

