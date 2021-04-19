Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after purchasing an additional 636,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $133.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.00. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

