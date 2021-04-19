Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €26.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.08 ($45.98).

EPA:RNO opened at €36.13 ($42.51) on Thursday. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.34.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

