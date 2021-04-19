Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DC. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of LON:DC opened at GBX 143.80 ($1.88) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -22.12. Dixons Carphone has a twelve month low of GBX 62.01 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 147.50 ($1.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90.

In other Dixons Carphone news, insider Alex Baldock sold 173,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £245,990.86 ($321,388.63).

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

