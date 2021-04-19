Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.44 Million Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,895 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 24,096 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 367,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $238,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STX opened at $82.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average is $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $82.85. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.