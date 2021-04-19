Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 58,059 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $110.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.47. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,079,251. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

