Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,913,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 507,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,058,000 after purchasing an additional 33,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,113,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.38.

NYSE:GWW opened at $406.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.76. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

