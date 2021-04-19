Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 738.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

ACGL stock opened at $40.08 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

