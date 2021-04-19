Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Raised to $33.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RUSMF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $26.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $22.60.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.