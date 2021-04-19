Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Safehold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53. Safehold has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. Equities analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.03%.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Safehold by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter worth about $221,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

