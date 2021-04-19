SafePal (SFP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $58.13 Million

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One SafePal coin can now be bought for approximately $2.53 or 0.00004445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafePal has a total market cap of $273.92 million and $58.13 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafePal has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.
SafePal Profile
SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
Buying and Selling SafePal
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
