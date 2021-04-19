Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for 5.7% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $121,993,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,255,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,962,000 after purchasing an additional 996,426 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,334,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 373,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,952,000 after purchasing an additional 245,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 753,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,584,000 after purchasing an additional 162,690 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $99.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.57. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

