Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 67,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.39 and a 200-day moving average of $139.58. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $153.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

