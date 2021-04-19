SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain Sells 20,000 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,349. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4,978.02 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $64.19.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,662,000 after purchasing an additional 765,625 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,955,000 after buying an additional 570,702 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after acquiring an additional 77,311 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after acquiring an additional 242,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,093,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.