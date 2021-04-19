SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain Sells 20,000 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,349. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4,978.02 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $64.19.
SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
SAIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.
About SailPoint Technologies
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.
