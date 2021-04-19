Salvus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 211 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,542 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $166.11 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

