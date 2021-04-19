Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGMO. TheStreet downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $11.48 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 42,107 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 71,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

