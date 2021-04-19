Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPNS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $33.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96. Sapiens International has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

