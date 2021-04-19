SAP’s (SAP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CIBC upgraded SAP to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,831. The stock has a market cap of $171.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.56. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SAP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 1,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

