Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,295 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000.

SCHE stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

