Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,917 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,254 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after purchasing an additional 699,084 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,914,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after purchasing an additional 500,982 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $77.55 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.12.

