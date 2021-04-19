Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,725,000 after buying an additional 91,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $100.75. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,303. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $101.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

