Scotiabank Boosts TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$14.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TA has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.75.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$12.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.09. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$7.18 and a twelve month high of C$12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a PE ratio of -10.09.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$544.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell acquired 125,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,342,862.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 383,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,109,448.42. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner acquired 49,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$534,096.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$564,342.03. Insiders purchased 175,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,984 over the last 90 days.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

