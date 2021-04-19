Scotiabank Comments on Eastman Chemical’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Scotiabank decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.04.

EMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $114.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.20. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $119.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

