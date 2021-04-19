Scotiabank Increases AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$46.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.17.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$41.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.96. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -151.54.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$876.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$871.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.