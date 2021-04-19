Scotiabank Increases AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$46.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.17.
Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$41.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.96. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -151.54.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
