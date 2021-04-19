Scotiabank Raises ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$35.50

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$35.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATA. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of ATA stock opened at C$28.84 on Thursday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$16.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.81.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$369.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$356.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.4616529 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 26,250 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.09, for a total value of C$763,567.88.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

