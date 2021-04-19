Scotiabank Raises Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $32.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,364. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,153,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,837,000 after acquiring an additional 188,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $105,443,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,818,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,463,000 after buying an additional 35,437 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,914,000 after buying an additional 1,153,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,389,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after buying an additional 86,963 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.