SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCYX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

In other SCYNEXIS news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $2,628,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,129,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 219,623 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,474,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth about $9,601,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth about $5,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 88,353 shares during the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCYX traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,302. The company has a market capitalization of $153.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($2.80). On average, equities analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

