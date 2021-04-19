SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Head to Head Comparison

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

SeaChange International has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proxim Wireless has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

25.2% of SeaChange International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of SeaChange International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SeaChange International and Proxim Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeaChange International presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.17%. Given SeaChange International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SeaChange International is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares SeaChange International and Proxim Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International -48.18% -25.60% -17.08% Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SeaChange International and Proxim Wireless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International $67.15 million 0.74 -$8.92 million $0.07 14.71 Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Proxim Wireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaChange International.

Summary

SeaChange International beats Proxim Wireless on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it offers SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, and sales representatives and partners, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. The company serves cable system, telecommunications companies, and satellite operators, as well as media companies. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

