Sealed Air’s (SEE) In-Line Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SEE. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.46.

SEE stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.11. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $48.33.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 30.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.4% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 72,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 41.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 964,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,179,000 after acquiring an additional 283,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

