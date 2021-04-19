Seaport Global Securities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.26.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $43.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $44.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 662,097 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

