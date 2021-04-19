Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,109,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 1,461,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,772.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCTBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Securitas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Securitas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SCTBF remained flat at $$16.90 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569. Securitas has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

