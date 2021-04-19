SEEN Trading Down 7.3% This Week (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, SEEN has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.99 or 0.00019732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and approximately $69,930.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00089802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.39 or 0.00646778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.36 or 0.06811431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00040973 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

