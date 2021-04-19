Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Short Interest Up 36.5% in March

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the March 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,377. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.08 and a 200-day moving average of $126.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $139.57.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.55.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
