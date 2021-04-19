Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Short Interest Up 36.5% in March

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the March 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,377. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.08 and a 200-day moving average of $126.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $139.57.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.