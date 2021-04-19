Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 108.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $50.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $457.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.75. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $62.37.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $484.39 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.19%.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

