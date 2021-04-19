Senior (LON:SNR) Hits New 1-Year High at $125.00

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 120.10 ($1.57), with a volume of 160009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.40 ($1.56).

SNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 95.67 ($1.25).

Get Senior alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £503.30 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13.

In other Senior news, insider Andrew Bodenham bought 42,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

Senior Company Profile (LON:SNR)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.